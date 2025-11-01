"My constant..": Tahira Kashyap pens sweet note for Ayushmann Khurrana on their 'legal' anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : It's a special day for Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap as the couple celebrates their "legal" wedding anniversary today.

To mark 17 years of marriage, Tahira, on Saturday, took to her Instagram account to walk down memory lane and penned an adorable note for her husband, with a touch of her sense of humor, as she called it their "legal anniversary."

Tahira shared two pictures on Instagram, one of which was a beautiful throwback from their wedding day. Along with the photos, she wrote, "Happy 'legal' Anniversary! We got legally married (as we called it) 17 years ago today! In this world of chaos and order, ups and downs, you are my constant, and it feels like you always have been, since lifetimes. You bring out the best in me, even in the worst of times something no one else could do, and perhaps no one else ever will.Umm, forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayushmann is enjoying the success of his recent film 'Thamma,' which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist, has been performing well at the box office since its Diwali release.

Created under the Maddock Films banner, Thamma is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists.

