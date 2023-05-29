"My fear of creepy crawlies has been a lifelong struggle" : 'KKK13' contestant Nyrraa M. Banerji

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 29 'Pishachini' actor Nyrraa M. Banerji, who will be seen in the stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' opened up on how she is managing to face her entomophobia (a fear of insects), which has been plaguing her since childhood. She said that her brother, Sarnab motivated her to overcome this fear.

She said, "I have always been someone who takes on challenges and faces them head-on, but my fear of creepy crawlies has been a lifelong struggle."

Nyraa added, "I'm quite a fearless person until I spot creepy crawlies. It took all the courage I had to say yes to the show because I can't even stand spiders, worms, and cockroaches in nightmares. So being part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' was an incredibly brave decision, and the credit for it goes to my brother Sarnab."

The actress, who was also seen in 'Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal', 'Divya Drishti', 'Excuse Me Maadam', among others, further shared, "My brother and mother had a huge debate about how long I'd last in the show. My brother was super confident that I'd have the guts to win over my phobia when facing them would be the only choice. I hope to inspire my fans by showcasing my journey of being bigger than my terrors and coming out stronger on the other side."

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the American show 'Fear Factor' format.Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir, Rohit Bose Roy, Arjit Taneja, and Archana Gautam Singh are the confirmed contestant of the show. and the shooting for the new season will begin in the month of May and the show will start in July.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' will be airing soon on Colors.

