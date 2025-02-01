"My First IIFA Nomination Feels Incredibly Special": Raghav Juyal on Being Nominated for Performance in a Negative Role at IIFA 2025 for Kill

Raghav Juyal has bagged his first-ever IIFA nomination for 'Performance in a Negative Role'. He has been nominated for prestigious awards for his impressive portrayal as Fani in his 2023 action thriller "Kill". Known primarily as a celebrated dancer and entertainer for over a decade, Raghav stunned audiences by flipping the script and delivering a powerful performance as the antagonist in Kill.

His chilling portrayal earned widespread acclaim, cementing his place as one of the year’s most compelling villains. Adding another feather to his cap, Raghav now stands tall among esteemed nominees, including R. Madhavan (Shaitaan), Gajraj Rao (Maidan), Vivek Gomber (Jigra), and Arjun Kapoor (Singham Again).

Reflecting on this milestone, Raghav shared, "I'm immensely grateful for all the love I received for Kill. This is my first IIFA nomination, and it feels incredibly special. Stepping into a negative role for the first time demanded a lot of hard work, but the experience was thrilling. Seeing that effort get recognized makes all the challenges worthwhile."