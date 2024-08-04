"My forever...": Shilpa share cute video with Shamita on Sisters Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Bollywood actors Shilpa and Shamita Shetty share a great bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. And the 'Sukhee' actor's latest post on the occasion of Friendship Day and Sisters Day is proof.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle to wish her Tunki on this special day.

From vacation to making funny reels together, Shilpa and Shamita's video captures the beautiful bond of a sister duo.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "My Forever +1. #sistersday #blessed #gratitude #family."

Shilpa also posted a collage of pictures featuring all her friends on her Instagram story.

Making it more special, she added the song I'll Be There for You, theme song from sitcom 'Friends'

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they're always there."

Shilpa added, "Happy Friendship Day, abundantly grateful for every single one of you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa recently finished shooting for her upcoming film 'KD - The Devil Part 1'.

She wrapped up the last schedule in Mysore.

'KD- The Devil' also stars V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. With Shilpa Shetty Kundra now entering the war zone, this one is guaranteed to leave audiences wanting more.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor