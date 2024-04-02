"My heart is pounding with bazillion emotions": Mrunal Thakur ahead of 'Family Star' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for the release of her next Telugu film 'Family Star' opposite Vijay Deverokonda, has shared pictures from a recent promotional event that took place in Hyderabad.

Mrunal on Tuesday took to her Instagram account to share lovely pictures with Vijay Deverokonda from the event.

Mrunal captioned the picture with a note that read, "Had such a wonderful time at the pre-release event yesterday. As we get closer and closer to the release my heart is pounding with bazillion emotions..."

"...but all in all I'm so so so excited to finally share our lovely film with you all.

A hearty thanks to the Telugu media for always making me feel so welcome. This film is for all those heroes who wear an imaginary cape and are always there for you no matter what. This film is an ode to all the stars of our families and our hearts," the actress added.

Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in an ivory kurta set. The quarter-sleeved kurta had delicate gold embellishments on the neckline, hem, and sleeves. She paired it with straight-fit pants of the same colour.

She draped an ivory net dupatta with golden embroidery over her shoulders. Completing the look with large chandbalis, white juttis, and dewy makeup, including nude glossy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a small bindi. Her loose curls framed her face.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

