"My mother encouraged me, but Shah Rukh Khan inspired me to become an actor," says 'Kundali Bhagya' actor Baseer Ali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 14 : 'Splitsvilla 10' fame Baseer Ali shared that he was quite hesitant about acting in a fiction show, but along with his mother's push, Shah Rukh Khan's journey inspired him to choose it. He is currently seen in the show 'Kundali Bhagya'.

Baseer mentioned, "It is my first fiction show and I am glad I have got this opportunity. I started my journey in 2017 with a reality show; in the last 6 years, I have participated in many other shows. But, this year, the tables turned and how. I never thought that after joining a fiction show, I would become part of such a big family, especially for someone like me who hasn't been brought up with an understanding of the industry and has no acting background. I have been coming to Mumbai time and again, but this is the first time I have shifted to Mumbai for good."

The actor, who was seen in reality shows such as 'Roadies Rising' and 'Ace Of Space 2', added, "My mother told me, now that you are shifting to Mumbai, just bag a television show and you can do it. Three months later, I called her and informed her that I have bagged 'Kundali Bhagya'. Although my mother encouraged me, Shah Rukh Khan inspired me to become an actor. He is my real motivation, especially his journey from becoming a television actor to Bollywood's King Khan."

Lastly, he concluded with, " I have now realized that acting is something that I enjoy. And now playing the role of Shaurya is a stepping-stone for me to turn my dreams into reality and I am really happy with the way my journey is panning out."

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

