"My outfits were flamboyant:" Zeenat Aman recalls her movie 'Chhailla Babu'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Veteran actor Zeenat Aman remembered her 1977 film 'Chhailla Babu' and said that her "outfits in the film were awesomely flamboyant."

She penned a heartfelt note with a picture of herself.

She took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white picture of herself and wrote a long note which read, "Nahiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiin!" Chhailla Babu was a suspense thriller that rocked the box office in 1977. It was produced by the lovely and easy-going Shomu Mukherjee, directed by Joy Mukherjee and starred Rajesh Khanna. Romance, action, music, drama - it had everything in spades. Including a long drawn-out "nahiiiiiiiin" by yours truly, which I think we can agree is pretty much the hallmark of Bollywood masala."

She added, "This snapshot was captured in between takes of the climactic action sequence that we shot at sea in Goa. And yes, I got to throw some punches too. My outfits in the film were awesomely flamboyant. So what am I wearing here? A black and pink (fake) leather bustier, a matching skirt, a scarf, and knee-high boots. And the entire ensemble was embellished with metallic studs! How's that for an "outfit of the day"?"

"As an aside, I will admit that so many of the films that we made back then haven't aged too well. In fact, my younger followers would be appalled by the "red Indian" sequence in this film. Quite frankly, it makes me cringe too. Such caricatures were entirely the norm back then, and I am glad that I know better now!" she concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuT8008LXCd/

As soon as she shared the post, Archana Puran Singh reacted to the post and commented, "Wow Zee. You're amazing. Always were!"

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebs, dyeing of hair and many more things.

