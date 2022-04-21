'My powerhouse Bhaijaan': Ishaan Khatter hails Shahid Kapoor performance in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur hosted a special screening of Jersey for Bollywood stars including Ishan Khatter ahead of the film's release. Post the screening, on Thursday, Ishaan penned a long note hailing his brother Shahid Kapoor.Sharing his review for Shahid and Mrunal starrer Jersey, Ishaan wrote, "As a brother I'm filled with pride, as an actor with respect and as an audience with admiration for my powerhouse bhaijaan @ShahidKapoor Thank you for sharing what you did through this character. @GowtamNaidu Thank you for the emotional experience that as an audience I always secretly crave."

He further went onto praise Pankaj Kapur and hailed Mrunal's act too. The movie was earlier slated to release in December last year, however, it was postponed owing to the significant rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country. Jersey is a remake of the National Award-winning 2019 Telugu film of the same name, which featured Nani in the lead. Both the Telugu original as well as the Hindi remake have been helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. In the movie, Shahid Kapoor essays the role of a former cricketer named Arjun Talwar, who returns to the game for his son's wish for a jersey, Mrunal, on the other hand, will play the role of Shahid's wife Vidya Talwar in the film and Pankaj will play the role of Arjun's coach Madhav Sharma. Earlier, it was scheduled to be theatrically released on August 28, 2020, and then on November 5, 2021, before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production. Later, the makers again finalised for cinema release on December 31, 2021, but got indefinitely postponed due to the Omicron variant spread.

