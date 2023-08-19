"My prayers go out to all the affected people," Preity Zinta on rain-battered Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 19 : Actor Preity Zinta, on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains and landslides.

In an Instagram note, Preity, who hails from Shimla, expressed concern for those affected.

She wrote, "Absolutely Devastated after seeing the recent visuals from Himachal Pradesh. It’s heartbreaking to see the Loss of life & destruction of people’s homes & public infrastructure by massive landslides due to incessant rains. My heart & prayers go out to all the affected people & their families. May God protect them in these difficult times as nature unleashes its fury on my beautiful hill state."

She also dropped a devastating video of houses getting collapsed completely in Shimla's Krishna Nagar area.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared the whole state as a "natural calamity-affected area".

"Himachal Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented loss of human lives and huge destruction, damage and loss to public and private property during the ongoing monsoon season. The entire State has been badly ravaged by incessant rains leading to floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and slope failure taking a heavy toll on lives and property," a statement read.

It said that unprecedented excessive precipitation has led to a series of challenges that impacted daily life in the State.

"Thousands of dwelling units have been damaged or destroyed. There has been an unprecedented loss of crops and agricultural land. Thousands of tourists and local people who were stranded had to be evacuated with the help of the Indian Air Force, Army, NDRF, and SDRF, Police. Home Guards, Fire Services and local volunteers. The national highways. state, district and local road network has been severely damaged and destroyed. Dozens of bridges have been washed away or damaged severely hampering connectivity and rescue efforts. The unprecedented excessive precipitation has led to a series of challenges that impacted the daily life in the State," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor