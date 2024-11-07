'Naam': Ajay Devgn's thrilling trailer takes fans back to 90s

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Actor Ajay Devgn starrer action drama 'Naam', which was shot over a decade ago, is finally set to release.

Makers treated fans with the trailer of much-awaited action drama.

Taking to Instagram, the film's production house Roongta Entertainment dropped the trailer.

In the trailer, Ajay can be seen doing action sequences.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Roongta under Roongta Entertainment in association with Snigdhaa Movies Pvt Ltd, 'Naam' will be released in theatres on November 22.

Apart from Ajay, 'Naam' also features Sameera Reddy, Bhumika Chawla, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles.

Following their successful ventures in the past, including 'Deewangee', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Hulchul', this marks the fourth collaboration of actor and director.

Diwali was extra special for Ajay Devgn as his film 'Singham Again' was released in the theatres.

The film registered a bumper opening. As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' raked in Rs 43.70 cr. On the other hand, Anees Bazmee's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' minted Rs 36.60 crore.

"#Diwali Dhamaka at the #Boxoffice... *Combined* Day 1 biz: Rs 80.30 cr ... #SinghamAgain: Rs 43.70 cr #BhoolBhulaiyaa3: Rs 36.60 cr #India biz | Nett BOC," Adarsh wrote on X.

'Singham Again', a cop drama, features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan has a special cameo in the film, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Ajay Devgan will also be seen in period film 'Azaad,' which tells the touching story of a family's love for their loyal horse.

The film marks the debut of Ajay's nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani.

Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' features the 'Singham' actor as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse. In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the harsh English armies and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgan's character. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Rasha Thadani.

