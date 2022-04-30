'Nachange Saari Raat' singer Taz passes away



Pop singer Tarsem Singh Saini, also known as Taz Stereo who sang hit songs like 'Nachange Saari Raat', 'Gallan Goriyan' and 'Daaru Vich Pyaar' passed away. At the age of 54, he died due to liver failure. He is known for his pop music in the 90s and 2000s.

Tarsem Singh Saini died on 29 April 2022 in London. It is being told that he was battling with hernia disease for a long time. He was ill for the last 2 years and was in a coma. He came out of the coma only last month i.e. in March.

MAny artists and celebs have paid tribute to the singer. Singer Bally Sagoo shared a picture of singer Taz on Twitter and wrote, 'RIP bhai @tazstereonation you will be really missed.'

Amaal Malik also shared his condolences on Twitter.

According to reports, Taz was suffering from hernia. He was to undergo surgery, however, due to covid pandemic, his surgery was delayed. On 23 March this year, his family had issued a statement informing him about his coming out of coma.

He was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996. He also sang for Bollywood films. His work include 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Tum Bin', 'Gallan Gorian' and 'Batla House'. He collaborated with popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali in Batla House.

