Naga Chaitanya Explains Why He Kept Wedding Tattoo with Ex-Wife Samantha Even After Marrying Sobhita Dhulipala

South actor Naga Chaitanya recently tied the knot for the second time with actress Shobhita Dhulipala in a traditional ceremony. This comes after his first marriage to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017, which ended in divorce in 2021. Despite his second marriage, Naga Chaitanya still has a tattoo on his hand that has his wedding date with Samantha, which has surprised many.

Naga and Samantha's love story was widely followed, and one of the symbols of their relationship was the matching tattoos they got. Naga Chaitanya has a morse code tattoo on his hand, with their wedding date—October 10, 2017—engraved in it. This tattoo has remained on his hand even after the divorce. Some of his fans, unaware of the significance, got similar tattoos, prompting Naga to explain that the tattoo represents his first marriage and warned others not to copy it. "I felt very bad when the fans copied it. Things are not going to stay the same," he said.

Samantha, on the other hand, also has a tattoo that says "Chay," referencing Naga Chaitanya's name. There are discussions among fans about whether she still has this tattoo, raising eyebrows. When asked about his tattoo, Naga Chaitanya responded, "I have not thought about getting a tattoo yet. I don't feel the need to change it. It is fine as it is."

Also Read: Hollywood Star Jason Chambers Diagnosed with Skin Cancer; Actor Shares His Struggle (Watch Video)

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Love Story

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently celebrated their wedding, which took place on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple had previously announced their engagement in August 2024 after dating for approximately one and a half years. The couple's relationship began with a lunch date that he flew to Mumbai for shortly after they connected on Instagram. They maintained a long-distance relationship during their courtship, with Sobhita based in Mumbai and Naga in Hyderabad. Their engagement was officially announced by Nagarjuna on social media, marking a new chapter for the couple.