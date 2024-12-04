Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding: First Images of the Couple in Traditional Wedding Attire Goes Viral On Social Media

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now a happily married couple as they tied the knot on December 4, 2024. The images from their grand South Indian wedding have gone viral on social media. The beautiful couple chose traditional attire for their special day. Naga wore a Pancha, while Sobhita chose a traditional Kanji Varam saree.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot at Annapurna Studios, a venue deeply rooted in the legacy of Naga Chaitanya's family. Established in 1976 by his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this iconic 22-acre property in Banjara Hills serves as a testament to both cinematic history and family pride.

The couple’s wedding, which unfolded over an impressive 8-hour ceremony, was a beautiful celebration of time-honored traditions and cultural rituals.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Love Story

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala first crossed paths at a work event in Mumbai in 2022. Chaitanya was there for the launch of his OTT show, while Sobhita was promoting her own project on the same platform. This initial interaction sparked a friendship that soon blossomed into romance, particularly after they were seen together at a birthday party in Hyderabad