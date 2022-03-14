Naga Chaitanya's role in 'Thank You' revealed

Hyderabad, March 14 Telugu star Naga Chaitanya Akkineni will be seen as a hockey player in his much-hyped upcoming movie 'Thank You'.

The 'Manam', actor who wrapped up the shooting for the movie earlier, will be seen in a role for which he had undergone a body transformation as well.

Despite Naga Chaitanya's role as a hockey player, the movie is not a sports drama, but has a different storyline, which is expected to enthrall the audience.

The film is directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Raashii Khanna and Avika Gor are the lead actresses. S Thaman has composed the music for the film.

The duo- Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar had previously worked together in Manam, which also featured Naga Chaitanya's dad Nagarjuna, and granddad Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Naga Chaitanya's recent movies 'Majili', 'Love Story', and 'Bangarraju' earned him critical acclaim from all over. Chaitanya has also marked his entry in Bollywood with the upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', alongside Aamir Khan.

On the other hand, Chaitanya is one of the busiest actors right now, as he is currently shooting for an Amazon Prime Video's original web series, while he has a great line-up, which will be taken up as soon as he winds up the present commitments.

