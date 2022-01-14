Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar delighted as 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' crosses 100 episodes

Mumbai, Jan 14 Popular onscreen couple '#RaYa' - Ram and Priya - express their delight on 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' crossing the threshold of 100 episodes. Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who play Ram and Priya, seem excited as their show has successfully completed 100 episodes.

Talking about how elated she is on the show crossing the 100-episode mark, Disha said: "Feels like it was only yesterday when I was first approached to play Priya in the show and now it's been a hundred episodes already! With time, our character arches have beautifully evolved. Priya has given me a new meaning in life. She has given me so much love from the audience and even from my family members. It's absolutely unbelievable that we are a hundred episodes old already!"

Nakuul also echoed the feelings of his co-star saying: "It's definitely a milestone and the journey has been beautiful and exciting. Ram is a very special character and I have loved bringing him alive onscreen for the viewers. Through my travels in the last few weeks, it's been overwhelming to receive the love I have been getting for the show be it London or Delhi. Grateful to the wonderful ensemble I get to jam with each day on set."

"I want to thank our fans for supporting our journey and for helping us reach here. Here's to a hundred, even a thousand more episodes! May we always stay in the hearts of our audiences and may we keep giving them reasons to keep coming back to #RaYA," he concludes.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor