Nakuul Mehta tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Nakul Mehta too has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor revealed the same through his official Instagram handle. In his post, he shared a picture of himself and mentioned how he is spending his days battling the virus. Nakul revealed that he is binging on some international web series, listening to podcasts, eating homemade warm meals, and consuming the required medicines.

Nakul's Insta post reads as "Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome." Meanwhile, on the work front, Nakul Mehta is currently seen in Sony Entertainment Television's daily soap Bade Acche Lagte hai 2 opposite Disha Parmar.