Naman Arora chuffed to make Bollywood debut with 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'

Mumbai, June 24 Actor Naman Arora, who has previously acted in TV shows like 'Dosti Anokhi' and 'Kaatelal And Sons' feels blessed to make his Bollywood debut with 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'.

The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor.

He says: "I'm happy and blessed to get the opportunity to make my Bollywood debut with such a great movie and actors. I remember my excitement for shooting for the movie and that too outdoor shoots in Moscow, in December last year. Varun and Kiara, both of them were really supportive, we did couple of rehearsals and improvisation on the scenes."

Naman feels grateful to the director Raj Mehta, who helped him while shoots.

He adds: "One of the great part of being part of the movie was meeting such a brilliant and amazing director Raj sir. He met me twice before shoots to get me on right page. Even I had a small sequence in the film still he gave me equally importance and explained me details about my role multiple times. He has an amazing sense of comedy, a lot of elements and dialogues he added on the spot during the shoot."

The movies highlights the story of two couples from different generations confronting their issues after marriage.

