Namitha pens cute note as she announces her pregnancy with photo of her baby bump
By IANS | Published: May 10, 2022 12:22 PM2022-05-10T12:22:44+5:302022-05-10T12:40:07+5:30
Hyderabad, May 10 Namitha, who rose to prominence in Telugu films such as 'Gemini', 'Sontham', 'Billa', and 'Simha', is also a popular actress in Tamil.
Fans are sending their best wishes to the actress after she shared adorable photos of herself flaunting her baby bump.
The 41-year-old actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram, as she also shares photos from her most recent photoshoot.
In these photos, we can see her in black two-piece attire, showing off her baby bump. Namitha captioned the photo, "Motherhood. When the new chapter began, I changed, something shifted in me, so tenderly."
"As the bright yellow sunshine on me, new life, new beings call on me, You're all that I ever wanted, and I prayed for you so long, Your gentle kicks and your flutters, I can feel them all, You are making me something I've never been, but furthermore than I can ever be! - Namithaa," the 'Gemini' actress further added.
In 2017, Namitha married Chennai-based Veerendra Chowdhary. She has been relatively inactive in the film industry since her marriage, but still has a decent following in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor