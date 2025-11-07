Nandita Das enjoys a nostalgic return to her alma mater on Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 7 Actress and filmmaker Nandita Das recently returned to her alma mater, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, to attend the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the chief guest.

Sharing fond memories of her 14 years at the school, she expressed how special it was to revisit the place that shaped much of her early life. Students, staff, and alumni joined in the celebrations, making it a memorable day filled with nostalgia and admiration for the Iron Man of India. Taking to her Instagram handle, Das posted a couple of her photos and penned a lengthy note that read, “Disclaimer: I seldom post in the moment, when I am actually experiencing the experience. Often it is after a few days, sometimes even after a couple of weeks. I like to chronicle so as not to forget those moments. And I like to share them with friends, family, and some of you who I’ve never met, but feel a connection with. I now recognise some names, feel the warmth through your messages and like to be connected.”

She added, “So this is from Delhi on the 31st of October - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. Special to be invited as the chief guest in a school one studied! Few snapshots from that day and the last one from when I was in nursery there! Spot me if you can!. I had the most memorable time going back to Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, where I was for 14 long years. It’s an institution that believed in - diversity, inclusion and freedom to question.”

The post further read, “That’s exactly what I grew up valuing. The school had a big role to play in who I am. Deeply rooted in the Indian context, without ever becoming parochial and at the same time, it had a very open and embracing ethos. We learnt different Indian languages (I took Tamil, but didn’t know then that I would someday do films in it), sang songs in Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati etc., had Friday collection for a village, Mandi Gaon, that the school had adopted where we went to learn and contribute. Dance, music, art, sports, social work was just as important as the academic learning. Going back there after soooo many years, was very moving. The teachers, students, alumni, parents, all were new. Yet it all felt so familiar and warm. So much, thankfully, hadn’t changed (at least visibly). I am grateful for the lovely morning I had. Was happy that my parents could come and Vihaan. I took him around, and so many memories came flooding back. Today is a special day for me, some of you know, and some of you may not, so I’m posting this and then will be off devices for the day. That’s my gift to myself!.”

Nandita Das has appeared in over 40 feature films across ten different languages. Some of her notable performances include “Fire,” “Earth,” “Bawandar,” “Kannathil Muthamittal,” “Azhagi,” “Kamli,” and “Before The Rains.”

She made her directorial debut with “Firaaq,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and was screened at more than 50 international film festivals.

