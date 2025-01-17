Naomi Watts pays tribute to 'Mulholland Drive' director David Lynch, says "My heart is broken"

Washington [US], January 17 : Actor Naomi Watts remembered 'Mulholland Drive' director David Lynch, an American writer-director who passed away at the age of 78.

The filmmaker's family announced the passing of the director through a Facebook post

"My heart is broken. My Buddy Dave..." wrote 'Mulholland Drive' star Naomi Watts on Instagram about the demise of filmmaker David Lynch, reported Deadline.

Lynch revealed in 2024 that he was diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking and would likely not be able to leave his house to direct any longer.

"The world will not be the same without him. His creative mentorship was truly powerful," she mentioned, reported Deadline.

"He put me on the map. The world I'd been trying to break into for ten plus years, flunking auditions left and right," said the actress, who rose to fame with the role.

Watts played the doppelganger roles of Betty Elms and Diane Selwyn alongside co-stars Laura Harring, Justin Theroux and Robert Forster.

"Finally, I sat in front of a curious man, beaming with light, speaking words from another era, making me laugh and feel at ease. How did he even 'see me' when I was so well hidden, and I'd even lost sight of myself?!"

She continued, "It wasn't just his art that impacted me his wisdom, humor, and love gave me a special sense of belief in myself I'd never accessed before."

"Every moment together felt charged with a presence I've rarely seen or known. Probably because, yes, he seemed to live in an altered world, one that I feel beyond lucky to have been a small part of. And David invited all to glimpse into that world through his exquisite storytelling, which elevated cinema and inspired generations of filmmakers across the globe. I just cannot believe that he's gone. I'm in pieces but forever grateful for our friendship.I'm yelling from the bullhorn: Godspeed, Buddy Dave! Thank you for your everything. Buttercup xox," reported Deadline.

Mulholland Drive earned Lynch the Best Director award at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival, shared with Joel Coen for The Man Who Wasn't There. Lynch also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Director for the film.

