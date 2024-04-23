Naqiyah Haji's new look in 'Shaitani Rasmein' blends fierceness of Kali Maa with flair of ‘Wonder Woman’

Mumbai, April 23 Actress Naqiyah Haji, who plays the role of Nikki in 'Shaitani Rasmein', is set to unveil a new look for her new character Maya, which she describes as a blend of Kali Maa’s fierceness with the flair of Gal Gadot’s 'Wonder Woman'.

The actress said: "My new look is for my new character in the show, named Maya. Her look is a blend of modern and traditional elements, combining the fierceness of Kali Maa with the flair of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman."

Naqiyah elaborated, "It's packed with strength, fury, and emotion. It took me around three hours to undergo this transformation, involving body paint application and heavy accessories."

“It wasn't a simple process, but I had an amazing team who put in a lot of effort to ensure everything looked perfect."

Naqiyah shared: "I was unwell that day, but I still had to convey intense anger. However, as actors, we always thrive on new challenges and strive to give our best in every situation."

“It was a great experience for me, as it pushed me to do my best despite being unwell and stay dedicated to my craft."

Discussing her character's evolution and hinting at the upcoming episode, Naqiyah revealed that her character Nikki has undergone a significant transformation and will be seen sporting a new look.

The actress added: "Because she is now taking on a role where she's brimming with intense anger to defend her family, much like how a lioness protects her cub."

'Shaitani Rasmein' airs on Star Bharat.

