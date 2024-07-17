Natasa Stankovic Leaves Mumbai With Son Agastya Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night amid her divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya. In a video that surfaced on social media, the model-turned-actress was seen arriving at the airport with her son, Agastya. Natasa was also seen carrying bags as she ignored the paparazzi and avoided posing for the cameras.

Natasa, accompanied by her son Agastya, appears to have departed for her parents' home in Serbia, as indicated by the home emoji she used while sharing a photo of her suitcase on Instagram. She captioned the picture, "It's that time of the year (face holding back tears, aeroplane, home, heart emojis)." She also posted a picture of her pet dog from inside her car.A few weeks ago, divorce rumours involving Natasa and Hardik surfaced on Reddit. The couple has not addressed these rumours yet. However, Natasa has been sharing cryptic notes on her social media accounts. She also did not congratulate Pandya on the 2024 T20 World Cup win and did not join the party organised by his family to celebrate his success.

Hardik had proposed to Natasa in Dubai in 2020, followed by a lockdown wedding. The couple welcomed their son Agastya in the same year. They renewed their vows last year in Udaipur with a Christian ceremony and traditional Hindu rituals. Natasa Stankovic began her career featuring in TV commercials. She made her Bollywood debut in Prakash Jha’s 'Satyagraha', appearing in a song. Later, she had small roles in films such as 'Dishkiyaoon', 'Action Jackson', '7 Hours to Go', and 'Zero'.

