Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Quote On 'Love' After Divorce with Hardik Pandya (See Post)

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic have separated their ways after four years of marriage, leaving many wondering about the reasons behind their divorce. Both Natasa and Hardik have remained silent on the matter, but sources suggest that Natasa struggled for months to save their relationship, ultimately to no avail. Reports indicate that Hardik was unwilling to compromise, which frustrated Natasa.

Now, 40 days after the divorce, Natasa has taken to social media to share her thoughts on love. She often posts emotional and inspirational quotes and recently shared a poignant definition of love. The post stated: "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails."

Despite her efforts, Natasa ultimately decided to give up on the relationship. Reports suggest that their split was attributed to Hardik being "too engrossed in himself," which caused Natasa significant pain. She tried hard to salvage their relationship but eventually felt restless and exhausted. The couple gradually realized that their personalities were fundamentally different, and despite her attempts to mend things, she felt unable to keep up with the situation.

The decision to separate was not made lightly; it came after much contemplation. Natasa fought for her rights and the relationship for a long time, but it only led to more heartache. Before announcing their separation, Natasha and their son, Agastya, traveled to Serbia together. Meanwhile, Hardik is rumored to be dating singer Jasmin Walia.