Natasha Dalal hosts baby shower for Varun Dhawan’s bhabhi Jaanvi in Alibaug

The Dhawan family is all set to welcome a new member to their family as Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi is expecting her second child. To celebrate the special ocassion Natasha Dalal hosted a special baby shower for mom-to-be in Alibaug with their close friends, including Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula gave her followers a sneak peek into a day filled with fun at Jaanvi's baby shower planned by Natasha and another friend. In the photos, Jaanvi looked beautiful in a printed dress as she posed with Anshula and others. Natasha could be seen enjoying pool time in a black swimsuit. Anshula posed with Natasha and another friend in a poolside selfie.For those unaware, Jaanvi Dhawan is Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan's wife. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Niyara, back in 2018. On the work front, Varun will be next seen in ‘Jugg Jug Jeeyo’ with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He also has ‘Bhediya’ alongside Kriti Sanon. He was last seen in ‘Coolie No 1’, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

