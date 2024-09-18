National Cinema Day 2024: Watch Movies on the Big Screen for Just Rs 99 on September 20 - Details Inside

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced Wednesday that the third annual National Cinema Day will take place on Sept. 20. As part of the event, movie tickets will be available at a discounted price of Rs 99. Over 4,000 screens across India, including major chains like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, and more, will participate in this special event. While the discounted tickets won't apply to recliners or premium formats like 4DX and IMAX, it's still a fantastic opportunity to catch your favorite films without breaking the bank.

Film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news on X, stating, "NATIONAL CINEMA DAY 2024 ANNOUNCED...⭐️ Day: Friday 20 Sept 2024 ⭐️ 4000+ screens to participate across #India⭐️ Tickets priced at ₹ 99/ #MultiplexAssociationOfIndia #NationalCinemaDay #MAI."

Read Also | 'Stree 2' makes history, becomes "highest-grossing" Hindi film ever

Tickets can be purchased both online and offline. Interested parties can buy tickets through the multiplexes' websites, as well as through services like BookMyShow and Paytm. Additional information about ticket and food deals will be available at the theaters, on their websites, and on their social media accounts.

The blockbuster film "Stree 2," starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Bahnerjee, is expected to benefit from the National Cinema Day weekend.

National Cinema Day was first introduced in 2022 by the MAI as a way to celebrate the return of theaters after the pandemic. The event offered significant discounts on tickets to encourage audiences to support theaters and help them recover from the financial losses incurred during the COVID-19 lockdowns.