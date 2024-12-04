National Navy Day 2024: Nikita Dutta Honors Her Father with a Heartfelt Post

Today, on 4th December the nation is celebrating 'National Navy Day'. On the occasion, actress Nikita Dutta paid tribute to the Indian Navy and honored her father Anil Kumar Dutta, who proudly served as a naval officer. The actress, shared a heartfelt post along with a nostalgic picture of her father in his navy uniform, celebrating his dedication to the nation.

Taking to the social media, Nikita wrote, "SALUTING THE PROTECTORS OF OUR SEAs ON THE 53rd INDIAN NAVY DAY

SHANO VARUNA" The actress shared a picture of her father, Anil Kumar Dutta, on social media and wrote, "OUR IN HOUSE PROTECTOR OF THE SEA. DADDYKINS"

Nikita expressed immense pride in being a Navy officer’s daughter and on the occasion she acknowledged the sacrifices made by naval personnel and their families. National Navy Day, celebrated annually on December 4, commemorates the Indian Navy’s role in securing the nation's maritime borders and its contribution during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikita Dutta who was seen in 'Gharat Ganapati' will be next seen in Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat starrer 'Jewel Thief'. The film directed by Robbie Grewal is produced by Siddharth Anand under Marflix Pictures and will be releasing on Netflix, next year.