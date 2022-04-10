Natty on board director Mohan's film with Selvaraghavan

Chennai, April 10 Well-known cinematographer and actor Natraj Subramani better known as Natty will join the cast of director Mohan G Kshatriyan's upcoming film that is yet to be titled.

Making the announcement on Sunday on Twitter, director Mohan said, "Happy to inform you all that Natty sir is on board for my next movie. Shoot starts this month. More updates soon."

The film, which is being produced by G M Film Corporation and which has tentatively been titled #ProductionNumber3, features director Selvaraghavan, who is also the brother of actor Dhanush, as the lead.

Earlier, while announcing that Selvaraghavan would be playing the lead in his film, director Mohan had said that he was "Feeling blessed and proud to work with Selvaraghavan sir."

The last two films of director Mohan 'Draupadi' and 'Rudra Thandavam' went on to emerge as superhits but not before they kicked up controversies.

Therefore, industry experts and film buffs are eager to know what issue director Mohan will look to highlight in this film featuring Selvaraghavan and Natty.

