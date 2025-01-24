Naurang Yadav Passes Away: Actor Rajpal Yadav’s Father Dies in Delhi

Naurang Yadav, father of actor Rajpal Yadav, passed away in the early hours of Friday in Delhi. Although no official statement has been released by the actor's team, it is believed that Naurang Yadav had been ill for some time. Rajpal Yadav, who was reportedly shooting in Thailand, immediately rushed to Delhi to be with his family. His father was receiving treatment at AIIMS, where he passed away.

Earlier this week, actor Rajpal Yadav received threatening emails. According to the police, the emails contained a warning: "We have been monitoring your recent activities, and we believe it is imperative that we bring a sensitive matter to your attention. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you." Authorities are currently investigating the matter.

On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Baby John, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay. The film also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles.



