Nawaz visits Faculty of Performing Arts: 'This is where it all started for me'

Mumbai, May 16 Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui visited Faculty of Performing Arts Academy in Gujarat where he started his journey in performing arts.

Travelling through the lanes of the academy, it was indeed a nostalgic trip for the actor where he addressed the students.

Nawazuddin captured some precious moments from his visit to his Faculty of Performing Arts Academy in a video on his social media. Remembering his good old days from the academy, the actor gave a speech to the students and the moment was filled with a lot of warmth and emotions.

He wrote in Hindi that translates to: "This is the place where I performed for the very first time in a play. This is where it all started for me @faculty.of.performing.arts.msu Special Thanks to everyone involved in this process."

