Nawazuddin Siddiqui abandons people, claims his brother

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui are embroiled in a legal battle. The two, who had been contemplating divorce a few years back but patched up for the sake of their daughters, are once again hit a rough patch after the actor’s mother filed an FIR against her. Things have spiralled and Aaliya has even accused the actor of rape. Now, Nawazuddin’s brother, Shamas, has opened up about the actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother, Shamas, has now opened up about the actor. He told ETimes, “I had done a lot of TV and even directed a show or two. Nawaz then asked me to join him. He said he wants people who are his own. In 2019, my film Bole Chudiyan came up for release. To be frank, I didn’t want Nawaz in the film. I felt our personal equation could go haywire or we both may not be able to excel in each other’s presence. The producer, however, insisted that I cast Nawaz.”

When the movie needed editing and patchwork, Nawaz suddenly told the producer that he wouldn’t continue until he got all his dues, related to the film. I wondered why Nawaz was doing this to my film and why was he not supporting me? The film came to a halt. I had given him so much. I didn’t even have a personal life till the age of 46. Friction set in between us,” he added. He revealed, “Not only did they obey him, they didn’t even give me a call. Woh dikhana chahte hain ki main hi sab kuch hoon. One of my brothers confirmed it with me. He said they had been directed to not even wish me or congratulate me. But he did help me when one of my properties ran into a dispute and he bought the disputed property. In between, we had lost touch with each other for 7-8 months and met only when we visited our village.” The director further added, “I don’t think any actor is better than him. Woh hamara khayal rakhte hain but he hasn’t established any brother’s career. He buys properties for us, but he isn’t what his image is. He is a difficult person. He abandons people- Aaliya and I are two examples.”