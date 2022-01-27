Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds a opulent bungalow in Mumbai, names it 'Nawab'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a mansion in Mumbai. The mansion took three years to complete with the structure of the house inspired by his old home in his village.Nawazuddin even turned interior designer for the house and was quite involved in the process. The Sacred Games actor has named the house Nawab in his father’s memory.Recently, Nawazuddin shared a picture of his bungalow on Instagram.

In the photo, he can be seen basking in the sun while reading something in the lawn.The essence of Nawazuddin's bungalow is said to have been inspired by his house in his hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh.The bungalow and it's adjoining fences are painted stark white with trees lining up the outdoor space. The front of the house has a tiled courtyard, which appears to run around the bungalow. A towering archway marks the entry to the bungalow, which comes with traditional wooden doors and windows. Vintage hanging lights adorn archways of the house, including balconies. On the work front,, Nawazuddin has a number of films in his kitty including Adbhut, Heropanti 2 and Tiku Weds Sheru, in which he co-stars with Avneet Kaur. The film is being produced by Kangana Ranaut.