Nawazuddin Siddiqui denied permission from meeting his ailing mother

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family dispute seems to be getting murkier by the day. According to fresh developments, as per a E-Times report, the actor was denied permission to his mother. Nawaz’s other brother, Faizuddin intervened to stop the actor from meeting their ailing mother, Mehroonisa. The actor reportedly flew down to Mumbai from Dehradun when he got to know about his mother’s ill health, but when he reached his Versova bungalow, Nawazuddin was stopped by Faizuddin from entering, reports Indiatoday. The report also stated Mehroonisa doesn’t want to meet anyone and that her caretaker also stopped the actor from getting into the house.

Previously, Mehroonisa had filed an FIR against Nawazuddin’s wife, Aaliya, who had returned from Dubai to stay at the actor’s palatial bungalow in Andheri. She alleged that Nawazuddin’s family was not providing her basic necessities. Soon after their kids also returned home from Dubai. Last week, The Bombay High Court had suggested Nawazuddin and Aaliya to sort out their issues with regards to their children - 12-year-old daughter Shora, and 7-year-old son, Yaani.