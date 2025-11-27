Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Returning as Jatil Yadav feels like revisiting a part of myself that never left

Mumbai, November 27 The upcoming crime thriller “Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders” is all set to have its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says returning as Jatil Yadav feels like revisiting a part of myself that never left.

Nawazuddin said: “Returning as Jatil Yadav feels like revisiting a part of myself that never left. This film takes him to places he’s never been, emotionally and morally. To see it premiere at IFFI before it reaches audiences worldwide on Netflix is truly special.”

The film will gear up for its global release on Netflix on December 19.

Set in Kanpur, the story begins when the affluent and well-known Bansal family from the heart of Uttar Pradesh is found brutally murdered in their mansion. Jatil Yadav is drawn into a web of power, deception, blind faith, and long-buried secrets, where every suspect hides a motive and every revelation peels back another layer of darkness.

Directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh, the film returns to the universe first introduced in Raat Akeli Hai is produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, the film boasts a powerful ensemble featuring Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh, Deepti Naval, Rajat Kapoor, Revathy, Ila Arun, Sanjay Kapoor, and Akhilendra Mishra.

Director Honey Trehan said: “With Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, we’ve gone deeper into the world we built with Raat Akeli Hai. This film explores the price of truth and the corruption of conscience, with the stakes higher than ever as Jatil now has to unravel a mass murder.

Working with Netflix again allowed us to tell this story with complete honesty and scale, delivering a thriller that grips you emotionally as much as it shocks you.”

Speaking about the IFFI premiere, Trehan added, “IFFI has always been a space that celebrates authentic storytelling, and it’s an honour for our film to have its first screening here. This story is darker, more introspective, and far more personal, it’s an edge-of-the-seat whodunit, about battling mysticism and influence to uncover the truth.”

With Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, Trehan said they wanted to take the world we built earlier and push it into a “deeper emotional terrain, where deceit, silence, and power collide in unexpected ways.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said, “Raat Akeli Hai, The Bansal Murders is a distinct blend of suspense and emotion that stirs something primal. Honey Trehan, who made a striking directorial debut with the first in this franchise, returns to raise the stakes with a mystery that is more ambitious in scale, layered in character and grounded in emotional truth.”

“Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders” will release on Netflix on December 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor