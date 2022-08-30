Nawazuddin Siddiqui's acting guru Hemendra Bhatia passes away

Noted theatre director and actor, acting coach Hemendra Bhatia passed away today morning. The FTII alumni was the acting guru and guiding force of many talented artists including Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actor took to Twitter to pay his tribute. He wrote, “My teacher Shri Hemendra Bhatia who taught me the techniques of acting and also gave me my early opportunities under his direction passed away today morning. It’s an irreparable loss to the theatre world. May his soul rest in peace.”He was an acting teacher at Actor Prepares (Anupam Kher’s) school too.