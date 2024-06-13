Nawazuddin Siddiqui's cop avatar in 'Rautu Ka Raaz', check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new film 'Rautu Ka Raaz' will feature him in a cop avatar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Phat Phish Records and directed by Anand Surapur, the film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari and Narayani Shastri in supporting roles and is set against the picturesque village of Rautu Ki Beli in Uttarakhand. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer.

The film had its Gala Premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year where it received a warm welcome and is now set for its OTT premiere on 28th June on ZEE5.

Official synopsis of the film read, "The film revolves around the mysterious death of a warden at a blind school in Rautu Ki Beli, a sleepy town which hasn't witnessed a murder in over a decade and a half. This is where SHO Deepak Negi aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his team step in as they are tasked with solving this rare and high-profile murder investigation. The film showcases a unique and jovial camaraderie between SHO Deepak Negi (played by Nawazuddin) and sub inspector Dimri (played by Rajesh Kumar) who are forced out of their lazy state of being owing to this murder investigation. So, get ready to witness a mystery thriller unraveling the laziest murder investigation ever."

Sharing what audience can expect from the film, Nawazuddin said, "The trailer of Rautu Ka Raaz is a tantalizing glimpse into the gripping world that awaits the viewers. I am someone who enjoys watching crime dramas, and hence, I can confidently say that this film will be an entertaining watch with a unique twist. What really sets Rautu Ka Raaz apart are the quirky characters and the lazy but breathtaking backdrop of Uttarakhand. The trailer encapsulates the film's suspenseful plot and highlights the film's USP i.e a smart cop unravelling a lazy murder investigation."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "At ZEE5, we are committed to offering captivating stories to our viewers, and 'Rautu Ka Raaz' is a prime example of it. A masterfully crafted murder mystery, the movie offers an entertaining blend of suspense and drama set against the picturesque backdrop of Uttarakhand. Building on the success of 'Haddi,' ZEE5 is thrilled to reunite with ZEE Studios and the exceptionally talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui to present this unique and quirky plot. We are confident that 'Rautu Ka Raaz' will set a new benchmark in storytelling, resonating deeply with viewers worldwide further solidifying our position as the go-to platform for quality content."

Director and Producer Anand Surapur also talked about the film.

"Rautu Ka Raaz is a small-town film that transports viewers to the breathtaking landscapes of Uttarakhand and its surrounding areas. The film's stunning visuals, coupled with a gripping narrative, will draw audiences in from start to finish. We are incredibly fortunate to have the remarkable Nawazuddin Siddiqui leading our talented cast. His unparalleled acting prowess breathes life into this powerful story, delivering a performance that will be etched in the audiences' minds for years to come. Without giving away too much, I can say that Rautu Ka Raaz is full of suspense and drama, but it stays true to the small-town pace of life and hence, even the characters operate at their own rhythm. Infact, this is what sets the film apart from other mystery thrillers,"he shared.

