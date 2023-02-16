Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ delayed after dispute with wife - Reports

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 's ongoing conflict with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui has been making news lately. It appears that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal struggles have impacted his professional life. "Tiku Weds Sheru," a film starring Nawazuddin , was scheduled for release on an OTT platform this year. However, according to Bollywoodhungama, the streaming service that will be showcasing the movie has chosen to delay the release and put the project on hold. As Nawazuddin is currently embroiled in a controversial situation, the OTT platform is reportedly aiming to avoid negative press that could harm the movie's prospects, which is why the release of "Tiku Weds Sheru" has been postponed. Nonetheless, there has been no official confirmation of this decision. " The new release date for Tiku Weds Sheru has not yet been officially announced, but the film is expected to combine dark satire and a love story. Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui play the lead characters in Tiku Weds Sheru, a movie written and directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana Ranaut under the Manikarnika Films banner.

The actor’s wife had earlier shared via her social media account that, “I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes. Firstly, I met him in 2004 and we both went in a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar , Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and he, his brother Mr.Shamasuddin Siddiqui and I used to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily.” She added that the actor didn’t have money to buy food and that she managed everything with his brother. Aaliya further detailed, “We got married in the year 2010 and post 1 year I delivered a child. Also, I sold my flat given by my mother for delivery purposes and even gifted him a car ( Skoda Fabia ) from the same money so that he would not have to travel by bus which he used to. And now after so many years, he completely changed and became inhuman. This man was never a great human being. He always disrespected his ex-gf’s, his ex-wife and now disrespecting me and targeting his kids as well. How can a person stoop so low when every document and evidence proves that this man has stated me as his spouse. If I would be aware that in future I will have go through with all this pain that I am facing from past 12 years, then I would have rather chosen to go with someone who would even has little money but not a person like him who along with the superstar became more liar and a cheater about which I had no idea when I got married to him. He is stating that he gave me a divorce after the birth of our 1st child and then again post divorce I got into a relationship with him and we gave birth to our second child while being in a live-in relationship and I came to know later that he never considered me as his wife when we were not even divorced. These allegations are so disgusting and handling these things are so disrespectful.”