Nayanthara joins cast of Nivin Pauly's Malayalam film 'Dear Students'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : The team of Nivin Pauly's new Malayalam movie, 'Dear Students,' on Sunday, announced Nayanthara's inclusion in the film.

Directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip, the film will be produced by Pauly Jr Pictures and Rowdy Pictures.

Sharing a concept video, Nivin posted on X platform announcing Nayanthara's involvement in the project. He wrote, "Into the fun and gripping world of Dear Students joins, the incredible, ever radiant Nayanthara."

https://x.com/NivinOfficial/status/1779381826316026254

The poster, featuring shades of blue and red reminiscent of the American flag, showcases a silhouette of Nayanthara, indicating that the film is in production.

Nivin and Nayanthara previously collaborated in the 2019 romantic comedy Love Action Drama, directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, it performed well at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam cinema in the 2022 film Gold, where she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. She made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year and has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. However, one of her Tamil films, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, faced controversy and was removed from the OTT platform Netflix following complaints from various Hindu groups. She is set to appear in upcoming Tamil films Test and Mannangatti Since 1960.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor