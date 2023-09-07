Nayanthara shares picture of her “two Krishanas” Uyir, Ulag on Janmashtami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared a glimpse of celebration by posting pictures of their two “Krishananssssss” Uyir and Ulag.

Vignesh Shivan on Thursday took to Instagram and wished her fans and followers Krishna Jayanthi.

In the image, Nayanthara’s twins can be seen offering their prayers in their traditional outfits.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “With our two Krishananssssss ! Such a blessed #KrishnaJayanthi with sooo many beautiful, blessed moments ! All the Love to our #Uyir & #Ulag. Happy KrishnaJayanthi hope everyone had a wondeful one with family and friends.”

The Tamil star recently surprised everyone by making her foray on social media.

Her Instagram debut took place shortly before the release of the trailer of her film 'Jawan', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Her first post is all about motherhood. She dropped a video of her carrying her sons Uyir and Ulag and striking a stylish pose.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Four months after their wedding, they welcomed their sons via surrogacy. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nayanthara’s ‘Jawan’ has finally hit the theatres. And fans can’t keep calm and control their excitement.

'Jawan' is helmed by Atlee. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Apparently, SRK has a double role in the film, which also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone.

Ahead of the ‘Jawan’ release, Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

She was accompanied by her 'Jawan’ co-star SRK and his daughter Suhana.

Now, it’s time to see how much ‘Jawan’ will score at the box office.

