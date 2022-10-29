NCB files 200 page chargesheet against Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

The Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) files 200 page charge sheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa before the court.

The NCB seized 86.5 gms of marijuana during a search on Bharti Singh and her husband's home on November 21, 2020. The search was carried out as part of NCB's investigation into allegations of drug usage within the entertainment industry.

The couple was granted bail after two days by the magistrate court on a bond of ₹15,000 each. The two were booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.