Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra's 'Vadh 2' announced

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 : Veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, who were last seen together in 'Vadh', are now reuniting for the film's sequel.

On Friday, the cast and crew of Vadh 2 - including actors Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, director Jaspal Singh Sandhu, and producer Ankur Garg - gathered at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

They sought divine blessings for their film by participating in the holy ritual of taking a dip at the sacred Sangam Ghat and also visited the Akshay Vat Temple and offered their prayers.

Sharing her experience of attending the Maha Kumbh mela, Neena Gupta told ANI, "I have been wanting to come here for years... It was a unique experience... Finally, I took a dip today."

Sanjay Mishra also expressed his excitement.

"We are doing 'Vadh 2' and for me, it is the best way to start my next project," he added.

The title Vadh, rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizes the defeat of evil (Vadh) by the gods, making it a fitting backdrop for the story's intense narrative.

The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor