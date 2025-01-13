Neena Gupta’s Daughter Masaba and Husband Satyadeep Misra Reveal Their Baby Girl’s Name ‘Matara’

Masaba Gupta, daughter of Neena Gupta, married actor Satyadeep Misra in January 2023. In April 2024, they announced their pregnancy with a charming Instagram post and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 11 of the previous year. Almost three months later, the couple revealed their daughter's name with a small caption.

The caption stated, "3 months with my Matara. The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes."

Talking about work, Masaba is a fashion designer and actor. She was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. His latest outing was Tanaav.