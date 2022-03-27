Neeraj Madhav stars in Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu'

Chennai, March 27 Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav, who will be making his debut in Tamil cinema with director Gautham Vasudev Menon's much-awaited action entertainer 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu', plays a character called Sridharan in the film.

The unit of the film chose to disclose his look and character name in the film on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Madhav said, "Birthdays are always special. But maybe this one tops the list. Sharing a glimpse to my first Tamil movie 'Venthu Thaninthathu Kaadu'.

"Working with the phenomenal Gautham Vasudev Menon and inspiring Silambarasan was a humbling experience. Couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. And to be on the cards with the maestro, A R Rahman is a dream come true. Thanks to the team."

The film, which has been shot predominantly in Chennai and Mumbai, has triggered a huge amount of interest in fans.

The poster the unit released has Simbu seated in a chair in what appears to be a hairdresser's shop and Neeraj Madhav standing behind him with a cloth in his hand. The poster also made it clear that Neeraj's character in the film is called Sridharan.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, music by A R Rahman and editing by Anthony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor