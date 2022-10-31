Neeti Mohan calls Anu Malik 'an incredible shayar'

New Delhi, Oct 31 Singer Neeti Mohan, who is seen as a judge on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs' along with Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik, praises them for being fabulous co-judges.

She said: "I have worked with Shankar ji before but this is the first time I am a co-judge with Anu Malik. Initially, I was very nervous but slowly three of us developed a very close bond with each other and there is so much fun and positivity around them. I am quite junior compared to them. They have been in the industry for so long. But still they never make me feel that I am so junior. I am learning a lot from them."

Praising Anu Malik, she said: "He is an incredible shayar and in the beginning when I came to know, I couldn't believe that but later on when I listened to his shayari, I realised he is so good at it."

Talking about the talent coming on the show, she said: "We have talents from different parts of the country. It is difficult to decide, who among them is the best. They are so young but still excellent in their craft. There was a small girl and she performed a ghazal. One can't believe that at such an age when she hardly understands the meaning of those words can sing so well. Their talent is phenomenal and they are well-trained."

Among all, whom she found very talented in the show, she said: "9-year-old Atanu Mishra is really very talented. He idolises Manna Dey and sings his renditions with so much perfection and proper sur-taal."

The 42-year-old singer became quite popular with the song 'Ishq Wala Love' from the movie 'Student of the Year' and later also sung 'Nazar Laaye' from 'Raanjhanaa', 'Sau Aasmaan' from 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Tu Hi Tu' from 'Kick' and others.

"I just see so much potential and much of the possibilities with these contestants. It is not easy for them to give their best in front of so many cameras, audience and judges especially when they know that they are being judged. I want to see these contestants evolving, becoming fearless and progressing in the show."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor