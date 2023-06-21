Neetu Kapoor performs yoga with daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara, fans shower praises on 'three generations'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : A family that performs yoga together, stays together Seems like veteran actor Neetu Kapoor swears by this fitness mantra.

On International Day of Yoga 2023, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and shared visuals of herself performing yoga with the 'Khel Khel Mein' star.

In the videos and images, one can also see Riddhima's daughter Samara giving "yoga company" to her mom and nani Neetu Kapoor.

"'Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees.' B.K.S Iyengar .This International Yoga Day, immerse yourself in the world of yoga which harmonises, balances and strengthens the mind, body and soul," she captioned the post.

The fam-jam yoga visuals have impressed netizens.

"Wow... three generations doing yoga together," a social media user commented.

"Inspiring," another one wrote.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

