Neetu Kapoor reveals , no wedding reception for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

In a special appearance made to the media on the wedding day on Thursday, the groom's actress-mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed to the media that there wouldn't be any post-wedding function. Hours after the newly-weds tied the knot at the actor's residence 'Vastu' in Mumbai's Bandra, the groom's family members including the veteran actress, jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her businessman-husband Bharat Sahni stepped out to greet the media.

When asked about the wedding reception, Neetu Kapoor said, "Aap sab khush rehna aur Alia aur Ranbir ko khushiyaan. Wish them all the best. Ho gaya sab kuch. Abhi aap aaraam se so jao (Everything is done. Now you all can sleep in peace)."As per previous reports, the wedding reception was supposed to be held on April 17.Kapoor also requested everyone to pray for a happy married life for Alia and Ranbir. Bollywood's star couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, tied the knot on Thursday. They exchanged their vows in a traditional, Punjabi ceremony in the presence of family and close friends at Kapoor's Bandra residence 'Vastu' in Mumbai.

