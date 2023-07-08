Neetu Kapoor turns 65: Celebrates birthday with Ranbir-Riddhima in Italy, misses Alia, Raha

Rome [Italy], July 8 : Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday.

To celebrate her birthday, the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor recently jetted off to Italy along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor, son-in-law Bharat and granddaughter Samara.

Neetu's son and actor Ranbir Kapoor also joined his family for the birthday celebration. During his departure a day before, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport, wherein he was seen requesting the paparazzi not to post the pictures on the same day as it would ruin the surprise for his mom. Interestingly, Ranbir reached Italy in time to be with his mom on her special day.

On her birthday, she took to her Instagram account and shared a happy family picture which she captioned, "Beautiful cherished day missed @aliaabhatt #raha ( my loves )"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuanNyzoizO/?hl=en

The caption indicated that the veteran actor missed her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and granddaughter Raha as they couldn't join them for the birthday celebration.

The image shows Neetu sitting in a chair. She looked lovely in a red outfit. Ranbir hugged his sister Riddhima as they stood behind their mother. Samara posed next to her father Bharat in the picture.

Alia commented on the post,"Love youuuuuuuuuu."

Neetu's daughter Riddhima also shared the same picture and wrote, "Happy Bday Ma. We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofino"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuaNicEN_Ur/

Alia took to her Instagram and extended heartfelt wishes for her mother-in-law on her special day.

She wrote, "Happy birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!! Love you oh so much."

Bharat Sahni also wished his mother-in-law with the same picture. He also added a video in his Instagram stories where Neetu is seen cutting the cake as the family dines together.

Riddhima also dropped another picture from their celebration on her Instagram and captioned the picture, "Just the "Three" of us building castles in the sky #portofino."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cub_YKvPqPZ/

In the picture, Neetu could be seen posing with her son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

Both the ladies could be seen sitting in a chair and holding their drinks, while the 'Sanju' actor is seen standing behind them.

On this special day, several B-town celebs also extended heartfelt wishes to the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor.

The 'Adipurush' actor could be heard saying, "Neetu aunty, a happy happy birthday to you and lots and lots of love. Happy birthday from Sardinia."

Kareena on the other hand said, "Happy birthdayyyyy."

The 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor shared the video on her stories and captioned it, "This made my day. Love you Saif Bebo."

The 'Heroine' actor also shared a picture on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my sweet sweet Neetu aunty."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu was last seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani and the film received a positive response from the audience.

She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Starting her career as a child artiste, she transitioned into playing lead roles and became a popular actress known for her cheerful and relatable persona. While she was often seen in girl-next-door roles, Neetu Singh also showcased her acting range when given the opportunity to play more substantial characters beyond just being the cute arm candy.

Some of her remarkable films are 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Yaarana' and many more.

