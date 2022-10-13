Neetu Kapoor wishes Bahu Alia Bhatt on her first Karwa Chauth

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and wished actor-daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on the festival of Karwa Chauth. She shared a throwback picture from her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor wedding with Alia on Thursday. She captioned the post, “Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth (two read heart emojis) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt.” She used the hashtag #myjaans on it.

For the unversed, Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir on April 14 this year, announced on June 27 that she was expecting their first child. Sharing pictures from a sonogram session, she wrote: "Our baby ... coming soon."Earlier it was rumoured that Ranbir and Alia are expecting twins. These rumours began when in an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir shared two truths and a lie: "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work," he had said.