Neha Dhupia Promotes Menstrual Health and Fitness with Empowering New Initiative

In a powerful celebration of women’s health and empowerment, renowned actress and fitness advocate Neha Dhupia has introduced the GoFlo Run 2024, a landmark event that blends fitness, community, and advocacy for menstrual health. Co-hosted by visionary entrepreneur Anita Lobo, the inaugural GoFlo Run is scheduled for December 8th, 2024, at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai. This event marks the beginning of a new era in women's fitness events, expanding beyond the scope of traditional runs to spark meaningful conversations about women's health.

The GoFlo Run 2024 aims to break stigmas surrounding menstruation while promoting an active lifestyle for women and girls. Open to participants aged 12 and above, the event encourages them to run, walk, and engage in a movement that not only fosters physical well-being but also strengthens a sense of community among women.

Speaking on the launch of GoFlo Run 2024, Neha Dhupia shared her personal connection to running and her motivation behind championing this cause, "The one thing I have always loved to do is run – whether I’m happy, sad, free, or busy, I always crave that run. It’s not about being fast, good, or athletic; it's about listening to my mind and body, deciding my strength and pace, and setting myself free. The more I ran, the more I connected with a wonderful community of runners, full of mental and physical strength and discipline, with so much room to grow.

Together with my running partner, Anita Lobo, we’ve taken a baby step towards creating a healthier world for women and girls. The GoFlo Run is an invitation for women and girls across the city and nation to come out, run, walk, and join us for a healthier today and tomorrow. More importantly, it’s a platform to raise awareness about menstrual health, a subject that’s often less talked about but has a huge impact on women’s lives."