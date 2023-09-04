Neha Dhupia teases her husband Angad Bedi in latest video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi never miss a chance to set couple goals whether on-screen or off-screen.

On Monday, Neha treated fans with candid moments of herself with her husband Angad on the onsets.

In the video, Neha is seen teasing Angad by messing with his hair on the shoot sets.

The duo were seen dressed in their gym outfits.

Sharing the video, Neha wrote, “#onset #bts … where bad hair days are good hair days !!!!

Ab kaun samjhaye Inhe @angadbedi … post gym look wali acting !!!”

As soon as the video was posted, the couple’s fans and industry friends swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi dropped heart emojis and wrote, “Mahsha'Allah.”

One of the users wrote, “Cute couple.”

Another commented, “They are sweet. They are cute. They are happy. They don't look Like they are making a showoff. They don't look like they are doing to look good infront of the camera or people in general. They are simple. Other bollywood couples should learn this from Neha and her husband.”

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Angad Bedi was recently seen in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher.

Neha, on the other hand, will be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. She will share the spotlight with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor