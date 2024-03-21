Neha Kakkar 'jumped out' of her chair on listening to 'Sajde' by 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant

Mumbai, March 21 The 13-year-old 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant, Aryan, sang the rendition of the song 'Sajde' from the movie 'Kill Dil', leaving judge Neha Kakkar teary-eyed with his spellbound performance.

The grand premiere of the kids’ singing reality show is titled as 'Janmautsav-Janam Sitaro Kaa'.

With captain Salman Ali and rapper Showenna Rai by his side, Aryan, who hails from Amritsar, Punjab, earned a standing ovation and heartfelt praise from super judge Neha for singing 'Sajde' from Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Kill Dil'.

The song is originally sung by Arijit Singh, and Nihira Joshi Deshpande.

Talking about the same, Neha shared: "This performance was truly exceptional, it was fresh and new. When Showenna entered with her rap, I couldn't contain my excitement, I literally jumped out of my chair; it was simply wow. Master Aryan's singing was amazing, and Salman, your coaching was commendable."

"Prioritising him over yourself is a true mark of great captaincy. And, Aryan, I've held back my emotions during your past performances, especially when you spoke about the ‘status’ that you feel you don’t have; that was a big thing that you said. And I want to tell you that your being here is a testament to your worth," said Neha.

The singer added: "The entire nation will soon be your fan, not just us. Aryan, you and your family deserve all the respect and happiness in the world. And, you have a bright future ahead."

Salman added: "I've witnessed his journey firsthand, and I see my reflection in him. I have a strong conviction that he's destined for greatness."

Singer Rohanpreet Singh joined Haarsh Limbachiyaa as host for the show on the grand premiere episode.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

